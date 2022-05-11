What are the top jobs of the future?

Have you ever wondered whether your job is still going to be around in 20 years’ time? Although we can’t say exactly, there are some jobs that are almost certainly going to be in high demand!

If you’re looking to change careers or are simply wondering what types of jobs your children may end up doing, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up what careers we predict will take over the job market, so you don’t have to!

What jobs will become increasingly important?

Although jobs like milkmen and lamplighters are now pretty much obsolete, we’re predicting the opposite to be true for some career paths. These include:

Cyber security experts – According to official statistics, 39% of businesses identified a cyber-attack in the last year. With cybercrime on the rise, it’s no wonder this job role is predicted to be in high demand!

– According to official statistics, 39% of businesses identified a cyber-attack in the last year. With cybercrime on the rise, it’s no wonder this job role is predicted to be in high demand! Robotics engineers – If you’re a dab hand when it comes to coding and software, you’ll be pleased to know that a career as a robotics engineer might be on the cards. Intrinsic in the medical, warehousing and logistics sectors, it’s clear this job role is becoming one that we simply can’t live without.

– If you’re a dab hand when it comes to coding and software, you’ll be pleased to know that a career as a robotics engineer might be on the cards. Intrinsic in the medical, warehousing and logistics sectors, it’s clear this job role is becoming one that we simply can’t live without. Software developers – Computer programming skills are becoming a necessity in virtually every sector. From cloud intelligence to gaming, it doesn’t look as though software developers are going anywhere soon.

– Computer programming skills are becoming a necessity in virtually every sector. From cloud intelligence to gaming, it doesn’t look as though software developers are going anywhere soon. Nurses – We all know that nurses did an excellent job of keeping us safe during the pandemic. So, it’s no surprise that they feature on this list! However, it’s not for the faint hearted. In fact, there are a predicted 110,000 posts unfilled in the UK. If you think you’ve got what it takes, a career in nursing is one that’ll always remain important.

How is technology changing the way we work?

Technology isn’t just creating new roles that simply didn’t exist 20 years ago, but it’s changing longstanding roles too.

As we become embedded with technology, the way we work is changing. As technology gets more advanced, it’s predicted that millions of jobs will be lost since many processes will become automated.

As such, manual jobs are predicted to be replaced by machinery, leaving more room for employees to use advanced technology to explore, experiment and problem solve.

How to set your children up for success in an evolving job market?

With many jobs now coming with an expiry date, you may be wondering how to set your children up for success.

If so, one of the best things you can do is expose your children to electronics and hardware (such as STEM Inventor & Electronics Kits) from a young age. By doing this and getting children comfortable with basic electronics and robotics, you can set them up future success. You never know, you might even pick a few things up along the way too!

Final thoughts

Although it’s impossible to say exactly which jobs will be huge in 20 years’ time, we can say with a certain degree of certainty that they’ll revolve around tech! If you’re not already a coder, developer or engineer, why not expand your skillset so you’re prepared for anything life throws at you?