How to Assure Your Solicitor is Doing the Best for Your Case

It was Benjamin Franklin who once said that nothing in this world can be certain other than death and taxes, but you could probably add the fact that solicitors are never cheap to this list.

For example, even a straightforward guilty plea and mitigation with a junior solicitor in the UK can cost between £500 and £750 plus VAT, while rates will vary depending on the precise area of practice and the law firm that you partner with.

Given the cost of legal representation, it makes sense that you should want your solicitor to perform well and do their very best for your case. But how can you appraise this as a client? Let’s find out!

#1. Be Clear with Your Goals

Let’s face facts; the difference between winning and losing a legal case can be seismic, while even the smallest details can prove to be impactful.

However, the responsibility for your solicitor to perform isn’t solely theirs, and you can help to ensure that your legal team is focused and invested in your case simply by providing clearly defined goals and objectives.

This may include precise outcomes or desired compensation payouts (based on the details of your case) and the time-frames in which you want to operate, but the key is that you communicate openly and are completely honest with the team.

Make no mistake; solicitors perform much better when they understand your needs and are able to build a case accordingly.

#2. Listen to Your Solicitor

On a similar note, effective communication is always a two-way stream and one that requires you to listen in addition to sharing your own thoughts and expectations.

Certainly, it’s important that you listen to your solicitor and provide them with everything that they need to do their job.

For example, they may need formal documentation or medical records to provide evidence towards your personal injury claim, and you must be able to present this information quickly and in an organised manner.

This will ultimately aid the efficiency of your legal term and minimise potential delays during your case.

#3. Be Aware of Signs of Negligence

In some rare instances, you may work with a solicitor who’s lax in their approach and unable to provide an effective or even competent level of service.

This may even tip over into negligence, when your lawyer engages in misconduct and actively provides incorrect legal advice.

It’s important that you look out for signs of misconduct or negligence, such as missed submission deadlines or the failure to conduct a proper investigation. You should also collate evidence, especially if you want to make a professional negligence claim against your solicitor in the future.

Like we say, this is a rare occurrence, but one that you’ll need to guard against if you’re to secure the best legal representation.