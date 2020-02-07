4 Signs It’s Time To Sell Your Financial Planning Business

Some entrepreneurs launch their businesses determined to never relinquish ownership and to maintain control until retirement. However, whether you start a business with this intention or not, circumstances change, often for reasons beyond our control.

Below are four signs that it might be time to start thinking seriously about selling your business.

The Work Is Losing Its Appeal

Running your own business is not easy. Of course, if you are passionate about the work you are doing, then it is well worth the challenge, but as soon as that fire goes out, it can become much more emotionally draining to maintain the business.

If your heart isn’t in it anymore and you aren’t feeling like you are getting much out of running your business anymore, this is usually a good indication that it is time to move on. Selling this business doesn’t necessarily mean the end of your entrepreneurial career; you can always start a new business and try again.

You Are Getting Increasingly Tempting Offers

Successful businesses tend to attract attention before too long, and will no doubt ultimately begin attracting buyout offers. At first, these offers may seem almost insultingly low to you, but over time, you can expect them to pick up if your business continues to demonstrate promise.

Once these offers cross the threshold and go from being too low to exceeding even your own evaluation of your business, it is worth giving them some serious consideration. It’s up to you what your lowest possible asking price is, but if you have a good offer in front of you then you should seriously consider it.

If you want to maximize the amount that you are able to get from your business, then it is worth working with a specialist broker. A broker can help to market your business to potential buyers. For example, this broker can assist with an IFA sale.

You Want To Move On To Other Things

Many entrepreneurs launch their businesses with the intention of using them as stepping-stones to further endeavours. The money made from the sale of a reasonably successful business can pay for many other investments and can be used to fund a number of potential ideas.

If you always intended to move on from your business and start doing something else, then when your business is valuable enough to enable you to do so, it might be time to start thinking about selling.

Your Priorities Have Changes

As we get older, outlooks and priorities change. The things that matter to you most in life when you first start your business might not be the same things that you care deeply about a couple of decades down the line.

If there are other things that you want to do with your life, and they are incompatible with running your business. Selling it on for a profit might give you the funds you need to go and complete your bucket list.

After pouring your heart and soul into a business, it can be hard to contemplate leaving it. However, when an unmissable opportunity presents itself, you should at least consider pursuing it.