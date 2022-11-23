Slips, trips and falls – a guide to making claims

There are many risks in our day to day lives which could lead to a slip, trip or fall.

If you become a victim to any of these risks and suffer from a non-fault accident, then you are entitled to make a claim. Here’s everything you need to know:

When you can make a claim

You can make a claim if you have sustained an injury as a result of a slip, trip or fall occurring in any public place.

Common examples of these types of injuries may be slips on spillages or mopped floors with no apparent warning signs. Or, dangerous ground and flooring, such as uneven paving slabs outdoors or loose carpets indoors. Unfortunately, there are many more, but these are some common examples.

It should be noted that the accident must have occurred through the fault of someone else. It is a lot easier to make a claim if you are able to document the scene, and clearly show the hazards and lack of safety precautions that allowed your slip, trip or fall to happen. Try to gather witness statements from members of the public who saw your accident or helped you afterwards.

There is a wide range of people or institutions that could be to blame for your accident. Most common are companies, organisations, councils or government departments. If you can prove that the owner of the land (most likely one of the above) is to blame, then you can look to make a claim.

In the most tragic of circumstances, it is also possible to make posthumous public liability claims on behalf of loved ones who have been fatally injured as a result of a slip, trip or fall on public property.

How long do you have to make a claim?

After your slip, trip or fall you have up to three years to make a claim. Once three years have passed, any claim you make will not proceed, as it will be considered time-barred under UK law.

For children, the circumstances are slightly different. If they have sustained injury from an accident in a public place they have three years from the date of their 18th birthday to make a claim, no matter the age they were when the slip, trip or fall occurred.

What compensation will you receive?

In terms of compensation, it’s important to understand that entitlement is less about the type of accident you have, but more about the severity of the injury caused and whether or not it will have a lasting impact.

For instance, if you are left unable to work as a result of your accident you will be entitled to a lot more compensation, as your claim will take any loss of earnings (if applicable, this will also include future loss of earnings) into account.

As well as a loss of earnings, your settlement will be a lot higher if you have needed significant expenditure as a result of your injury. This can include medical costs, travel costs or, in serious cases, alterations to homes that would need to be made.

Are you suffering the consequences of a non-fault accident which occurred in a public area?

George Edwards, Personal Injury Specialist at Winn Solicitors explains the importance of supportive liability claim services:

“Having a non-fault accident in a public area can be an extremely stressful situation. From the initial injury to having to take time off work, an accident can have far reaching effects on your day-to-day to life. People often avoid making a claim because they are often not aware that they can bring a claim, or are unaware how straightforward the claims process can be.

“If you have suffered an injury and you deserve compensation, Winn Solicitors can help you make a claim.”

If you’re looking for support in public liability claims, get in touch with Winn Solicitors today.

With a dedicated team of legal specialists in public liability claims, they can give you the support you need, and help you achieve the non-fault accident compensation you deserve without the stress.