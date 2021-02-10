Is Social Media Marketing Right for Your Business?  

Most business owners agree that social media marketing is a channel that can genuinely help them generate more business. It provides an easy and almost-foolproof way to reach audiences from every corner of the world, and establish a connection that can ultimately lead to more sales. For larger businesses, you should find a Social Media Marketing agency to help kick start your social media plan at scale.

However, many businesses are still on the edge and are not making use of social media marketing because they don’t know whether it is worth it or not, at least for their business.

The short answer is yes, absolutely. Whether you are selling beds for puppies or are offering your personal training services, you should be making use of social media marketing.

If you are still on the fence, please continue reading as below, we will help you out in answering your question about whether or not social media marketing is right for your business.

#1 Start from the beginning; evaluate your business goals

This is the first step you must go through to make it clear whether or not social media marketing is right for your business. Defining your business goals will take you a step closer to determining whether or not social media marketing is suitable for your business.

While evaluating your goals, ask and critically answer these questions;

Do I have business goals?

Social media marketing won’t be useful to you if you don’t have business goals. Revisit the drawing board and reinforce your goals if it feels as though you’re beginning to lose touch with them.

Are my business goals measurable?

If you set ambiguous goals that aren’t measurable for your business, you wouldn’t be able to maximize social media marketing for your business. This is because social media marketing produces results and data that can be collected and analyzed to judge whether or not you’re getting closer to the actualization of your goals.

How achievable are the goals I have set for my business?

While it’s great to think big and set huge goals, setting unachievable and ridiculous goals is counterproductive for your business and social media marketing efforts. Social media marketing will appear to be a waste of time in the long run if you have set business goals that are unattainable. As a result, while you set out to scale your business and reach new heights, it is vital that you set goals that are achievable.

#2 Who are my customers?

This is one of the foundational questions you MUST answer as you set up your business. Every business exists to solve problems for a particular set of people and get paid in exchange for the solutions it delivers.

As you journey to deciding if social media marketing is right for your business, you need to have a clear grasp of your target audience. In this stage of the analysis, ask and answer these questions;

Whose problems does my business solve?

To make the most of your business and entrepreneurial journey, you must know who your business is meant for. This knowledge will guide a lot of your business activities including the actions you take, the business model you adopt, and the way you attend to your clients.

Are my customers on Social media?

This is the next question you must answer when you’re done with getting clear on who your business attends to. Social media marketing will be useless if your ideal customers aren’t on social media. This is because the whole idea behind social media marketing is to meet your customers where they are and initiate the conversation that will lead to their transacting with your business.

It’s no secret that social media marketing has been the secret sauce of many established businesses. There are also thousands of cases where businesses were founded completely based upon social media marketing who are now one of the biggest in their industry.

