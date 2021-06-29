How to Save Money on Your Wedding

Last year saw a boom in engagement ring sales, which means many couples are currently planning their wedding – and therefore getting ready to spend some serious money.

In fact, Bridebook’s UK Wedding Report 2020 found that weddings are costing us more than £20,000, with couples spending an average of £6,286 on venues and £1,193 on a wedding dress.

So how can you save money when planning your big day? Here are some clever hints and tricks for tightening those purse strings.

Choose your Date Carefully

When booking in the date of your big day, it’s best to avoid the height of summer if you want to keep costs down. Consider the other seasons – spring is often bright and warm, autumn is full of beautiful colours and winter is dark and romantic. Then have a think about day of the week – a Saturday will really set you back, but you’ll have just as good a day if you marry on a Thursday or Friday, or any other day of the week. In fact, 43% of couples now shun Saturdays for their wedding day, saving them upwards of £1,500.

Plan your Menu

You don’t have to go for a three-course sit down meal for your wedding breakfast. Why not have a buffet – they’re often lots more fun and sociable, not to mention cheaper. Also consider a hog roast or BBQ as it’ll save on staff costs.

Affordable Jewellery

You don’t need to spend the earth on expensive rings. There’s some beautiful discount jewellery out there, to help you save money on the cost of your wedding bands. Also consider vintage rings, which will keep costs down but make a statement.

Prioritise what you Really Want

Make a list of what’s most important to you as a couple. Are you total foodies? Then budget a little more for the catering. Do you love music and dancing? Then book a band that’ll get the party started. Perhaps neither of you are fussed about a big, flashy venue – if so, choose something modest and cheaper. If you take time to prioritise, your day will be exactly how you want it and personal to you as a couple.

Reconsider the Guest List

Do you really need to invite that mate from uni who you haven’t seen in two years? Or your second cousin that you feel obliged to have on the guest list because you went to their wedding five years ago? A smaller wedding is much more personal and will save you a lot of money.

Keep Wedding Stationery Simple

You don’t need all the bells and whistles when it comes to Save The Dates and wedding invitations. Consider electronic invitations or go super simple – you guests just need the essential details. Save your money for other more important aspects of your day.

Are Wedding Favours Essential?

Answer: No. Yes, they’re fun, but with most of them left behind on the table at the end of the night, they’re an expense you just don’t need.

Stick to Seasonal Flowers

Choosing flowers that are in season will save you money and effort. Many flowers are available all year round, but if they’re not in bloom here then they’ll be grown on the other side of the world – which will make them expensive. It’s also cheaper to bulk-buy flowers. The more different types you have, the more the cost will rise.

Put these tips into practice and you’ll soon find you’re making important savings for your big day.