8 Best United Kingdom Brokers 2021

As the world of trading is seeing new members every single day, it’s clear that a lot of new brokers make their entry into the market as well. Naturally, in this world, knowing which is the best broker is more than just essential.

You have to constantly make sure that you’re trading with the best leverage for your trading strategy and, moreover, that you enjoy some of the best benefits on the entire brokerage market. After all, you wouldn’t want to miss some neat bonus just because you didn’t bother to look into more than just 5 brokers.

eToro

This particular broker is famous as it operates throughout the world. The best thing about it is that it’s heavily regulated and it comes with a learning center as well – not to mention a huge user base of over 20 million people.

It has a low minimum deposit and provides traders with STOP as well.

IC Markets

Yet another popular broker, IC Markets has quite the reputation in the UK. It features rather low minimum deposits and, unlike eToro, allows traders to engage in both scalping and hedging.

Naturally, it’s as heavily regulated as the previous entry.

XTB

XTB comes with even more financial authorities that regulate it and, most importantly, with no actual minimum deposit. This is a plus for traders that want to play with their pocket money, so to speak. It has a medium-sized user base and allows both hedging and scalping.

AvaTrade

Our next broker is, once again, regulated by several international authorities, making it a trusted one. It comes with more than 200,000 users, has a medium minimum deposit, and allows scalping, as well as hedging.

Roboforex

As it can be seen in this catalog, Roboforex is one of the top picks when it comes to UK brokers. Anyone with as little as 1 pound in their pocket can use that to top-up their trader account and start trading. Despite the broker’s small user base, it is still one of the most trusted ones on the market.

FP Markets

This broker has a user base similar to the previous one and a slightly bigger minimum deposit. It allows its users to engage in both hedging and scalping and, on top of that, offers STP as well. Naturally, it is properly regulated too.

Pepperstone

Even though it is a less well known name in the EU broker market, Pepperstone is still quite popular in the UK, even though it comes with a small user base. You can use any method to top-up your trading account and enjoy negative balance protection as well.

easyMarkets

Last but not least, easyMarkets is yet another well-known broker within the trading market. It’s regulated by the financial authorities, has a decent user base, as well as a manageable minimum deposit. The only downside would be the fact that they don’t accept PayPal as a funding method.

The Bottom Line

As you can see, UK traders have plenty of brokers to choose from when deciding to start their venture. Moreover, traders that want to try more platforms won’t have a hard time finding numerous good platforms, so to speak.