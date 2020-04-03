If you regularly find that you have too much month left at the end of the money, you are probably trying to find ways to cut your costs, reduce your bills, and make things more financially manageable.

The good news is there are lots of things you can do to save money here and there. Here are 5 ways to reduce your household spending.

Car Insurance

When your car insurance renewal comes in, don’t automatically renew it. You might be surprised how much you could save by shopping around. Comparison sites are a very quick way to get an overview of the premiums you could be offered, so spend a bit of time entering your details and see what the outcome is.

Another way to bring premiums down is to pay annually rather than monthly, and keeping your car in your garage rather than your driveway will also affect the amount payable.

Considering altering your cable package

Do you need 300 channels, sports, movies, and everything else you are paying for? Consider what you require from your cable subscription and adapt it as necessary. Many people are now scrapping their subscriptions altogether and using pay monthly services such as Netflix or Hayu. If you don’t watch much TV, there is no point in paying for an all-singing all-dancing service.

Consider switching to solar energy

Having solar panels fitted to your home can result in huge electricity bill reductions. We spoke to Harvest Power, a company who supply and install solar panels in Long Island, who said that customers could potentially save hundreds on their electricity bills each year by going solar, so it’s worthwhile looking into to see how much you could save.

Meal planning

Taking a bit of time to do a weekly meal plan could reduce your grocery bill a fair bit. Not only will it save you money, but it also makes it far less stressful when you don’t have to spend time each day figuring out what you and the family are going to eat.

Write down what you intend to eat each evening for the week ahead and only buy what you need. Mealtimes will become far less boring, and forward planning will also make you more inclined to try new recipes.

Review your mobile phone package

Whilst getting a new mobile phone is pretty exciting and something most of us look forward to circa every 18 – 24 months, consider whether you actually need one.

If the handset you already have is adequate for your needs and working perfectly, then it might be wise to switch to a sim only deal instead. They are far cheaper than a new handset plan, so the potential savings could easily run into the hundreds over a year. If you do have your heart set on a new phone, shop around before going ahead.

Loyalty doesn’t always pay off, so you might find a deal from another provider that is too good to refuse.