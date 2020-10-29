Why more people are moving out of London and choosing to commute

Since the outbreak of coronavirus, it appears that more and more people are choosing to move out of big cities. According to research carried out by London Assembly, one in seven people now wish to leave London. This is due to reasons such as wanting a home with a garden and wanting to be closer to friends, family and local shops.

Accessibility to more green spaces and cheaper buying prices are two huge factors that are also certainly impacting the decisions of many. So, just what are the benefits of living outside the capital, and which are some of the best areas that individuals should look to move to?

The benefits of living outside of London

When you move outside of London, you’ll no doubt miss the buzz of the city, the variety of things to do and see, and the range of incredible bars and restaurants that you visit to socialise with friends. However, there are so many positives to come out of relocating.

Less pollution

Long term exposure to air pollution can result in chronic cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Moving out of London will provide you with much cleaner air and you’ll love that there’s a lot less traffic to dodge too.

More space

Do you dream of owning that four-bedroom house with a beautiful garden, but know it’s not realistic as long as you stay in the capital? By relocating, your dream could become a reality. Houses outside of London have far more space with wonderful back gardens to relax in.

Cheaper house prices

For the cost of a flat in central London, you could buy a house elsewhere. In October 2020, the average price for property in London stood at £666,842 – imagine what you could buy for that in another location!

Some of the best London commuter locations

Hertfordshire : St. Albans has long been considered the most popular commuter town. Trains from St. Albans City to London St. Pancras take just 20 minutes, meaning that you can be in the capital in no time at all when you need to be.

: St. Albans has long been considered the most popular commuter town. Trains from St. Albans City to London St. Pancras take just 20 minutes, meaning that you can be in the capital in no time at all when you need to be. Buckinghamshire: Home to some of the most scenic spots – such as the Chiltern Hills – trains from here take less than an hour to reach central London. On weekends, you can stroll through the authentic and beautiful market towns in Buckinghamshire, and revel in the peace and quiet.

Home to some of the most scenic spots – such as the Chiltern Hills – trains from here take less than an hour to reach central London. On weekends, you can stroll through the authentic and beautiful market towns in Buckinghamshire, and revel in the peace and quiet. Surrey: With several areas of outstanding natural beauty, there’s a lot to love about Surrey. Towns such as Guildford and Woking are very popular, as well as villages such as Ewhurst and Shepperton.

With several areas of outstanding natural beauty, there’s a lot to love about Surrey. Towns such as Guildford and Woking are very popular, as well as villages such as Ewhurst and Shepperton. Kent : For scenic countryside and magnificent coastlines, Kent is a far cry from London. Be sure to check out towns such as Sevenoaks and Royal Tunbridge Wells to settle down in.

: For scenic countryside and magnificent coastlines, Kent is a far cry from London. Be sure to check out towns such as Sevenoaks and Royal Tunbridge Wells to settle down in.

Which area will you be house hunting in first?