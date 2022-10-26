What You Need to Know About Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped

Are you struggling financially due to a permanent injury or medical condition? You aren’t alone. There are benefits you can be eligible for if you live in Alberta. You can apply for Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) when your health condition or injury is probably permanent or considerably limits your ability to earn a living. Here is everything you need to know about AISH.

AISH eligibility

There are several requirements governed by the Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped Act and the laws for AISH eligibility. Here are some of the criteria:

You must be at least 18 years old and not be qualified to get an Old Age Security Pension.

You must have a medical condition that considerably limits your ability to earn a living.

You must be living in Alberta and be a citizen or permanent resident.

You should have no income or assets that are more than the AISH program allows.

You should not have medical treatment, rehabilitation, therapy, or training that will help you improve your ability to earn a living.

These requirements must be met throughout the time you are getting AISH. The AISH program may ask you to submit fresh medical details later to check whether your health condition has improved and if you still qualify for AISH benefits.

AISH benefits

If you qualify for AISH, you can receive a monthly living allowance to cater for food, rent, and energy bills. On the other hand, you may be eligible for an adjusted living allowance if you live in an auxiliary hospital, approved nursing home, or appointed supportive living facility. Part of the allowance can be sent directly to the facility on top of the pension allowances you may be eligible for.

You may qualify for a monthly child benefit to help you with the costs of raising your dependent children. Health benefits might also be available to help cover health expenses for you and your spouse, a specific dietary need, or help in an emergency.

How to apply for AISH

You can apply and submit your AISH application online. Visit https://aish.alberta.ca/prescreen or contact your local AISH office in your community to access an AISH application form. The AISH application package has forms to help collect basic information about you and your cohabiting partner’s Income and assets.

Reporting changes to AISH

As an AISH customer, you must report any changes to your household, financial or medical condition that may affect your eligibility or the amount of financial help you get to AISH staff. The following should be reported to AISH staff as soon as they occur. You must report changes to your:

Medical condition

Phone number, address, and other contact details

Marital or spouse relationship status

Number of your dependent children

Children turning 18

Income or your spouse’s income

Residence, including staying in a hospital or moving to or from a nursing home

Your ability to work or attend training

Endnote

Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH) program is there to help Albertans living with disabilities support themselves and their families. Managed by the Department of Human Services, AISH offers qualified applicants financial and health benefits. A monthly living allowance of up to $1,588 is the main financial benefit, but other benefits are available, including support for childcare and children’s education.