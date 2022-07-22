What is Temporary Car Insurance and What Does it Cover?

The average cost of car insurance in the UK was £526 in 2020, with this equating to approximately £43.83 a month.

This is quite an expense in the current climate, especially when you factor in the necessity of car insurance if you want to buy a vehicle and operate this in line with UK law.

However, you don’t need to have annual car insurance in order to travel by car. In this post, we’ll discuss temporary insurance and the coverage that this provides.

The Role of Car Insurance

Under UK law, it’s illegal to drive a vehicle on a road or in a public place without at least having the car protected by so-called “third party” insurance.

Even if the vehicle itself is insured, you could find yourself penalised by law in instances where you’re not adequately insured as an individual driver.

Ultimately, you could face a fixed penalty of £300 and up to six penalty points if you’re caught driving a vehicle without insurance, while continued infringements could cause even worse punishments over time.

Introducing Flexible Car Insurance

This creates a challenge for drivers, who may want to invest in car insurance to protect them when they’re out on the road but don’t head out regularly.

Fortunately, there are a number of more flexible insurance products that can be procured in this respect. For example, one-day car insurance provides quick and affordable coverage in line with your budget, while enabling you to tailor your policy to suit your exact needs.

What’s more, some service providers have even diversified their offerings to deliver coverage for an hour at a time.

This type of temporary vehicle insurance allows you to protect your car and interests for as long as you need, as you can procure car insurance for a day without compromising on value for money or spending outside of your means.

The Benefits of Temporary Car Insurance

There are numerous benefits to procuring temporary car insurance. Firstly, temporary car insurance can help with claim handling in the event of accidents or on-road incidents, which is a key consideration when covering the cost of third-party damage and repairs.

Temporary car insurance can also prove helpful when you’re driving somebody else’s car. For example, you may be named on a new driver’s vehicle as a way of minimising their own insurance, while this provides protection in instances where you’re taking them on lessons.

This type of temporary insurance can also be used when driving a van to help yourself or others move, or any other scenario in which you have to drive either as a one-off or operate somebody else’s car.

This can be even more beneficial if you don’t own a vehicle and have to take charge of a temporary car, in which case less flexible car insurance can be highly costly and unnecessary.