Looking To Become a Better Manager? 3 Ways to Improve Your Managerial Skills

Whether you’ve been working for the same company for the past few years or recently started afresh at a new organisation, career advancement is something many people seek. As you advance up the organisational ladder, your key responsibilities will shift to align more with leadership and management roles.

However, if you’ve never been in a managerial position before, becoming a shift leader, supervisor, or manager might be a significant jump, and you could be wondering how to develop your managerial skills to succeed in your role. While most managerial skills are learned over time, there are several things you can do to set yourself up for success in your new role. From attending an MBA essentials course to finding a mentor – we outline several ways to improve below:

Take An Online Course

One of the easiest ways to improve your management skills is by attending online courses, in-person tuition, certificates, or degree programmes. Due to the popularity of online learning, various brick-and-mortar and online higher education systems offer a range of courses or classes that focus on many different subject areas.

You can find courses on practically any subject, from MBA essentials to entrepreneurial finance, offered by institutes like the London School of Economics and Political Science. Learn more about the courses you could enrol in by visiting their website, exploring their social media pages, reading student testimonials, and much more. Consider contacting them today for specific inquiries and learn how one of their courses could help improve your managerial skills.

Get A Mentor

Although grasping the basics of an MBA can be valuable in growing your managerial responsibilities, it cannot teach you real-life experience, which is where a mentor can help. Seeking guidance from a senior staff member can help you learn from the real-life experience of others, gain valuable insights into your new role, and take advantage of many other benefits.

Whether your company offers mentorship programmes or not, you might find that your allocated mentor is your supervisor, another person from management, or a friend/colleague who works elsewhere. In contrast, if your work doesn’t offer these programmes, you could ask if they would consider funding an outsourced mentorship programme to help improve your management skills.

Work On Improvement Areas

As we’re sure you’ve discovered during your professional career, no manager is perfect, and we all have areas we’d like to improve on. If you’re looking to improve your managerial skills, understanding your improvement areas and actively working towards bettering them is vital.

Whether you want to improve your communication skills or want to become more organised, regardless of which areas you think need improving, it is essential that you identify steps to help you improve these areas and put them into practice straight away.

For instance, if you’re looking to become more organised. You might make a daily to-do list, use Siri to set reminders on your iPhone, delegate tasks to other employees where possible, prioritise your workload etc., which will slowly but surely give you the practice you need to become successful.