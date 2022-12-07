Largest ever increase in funding for drug treatment

This week saw several positive developments for those seeking treatment for drug and alcohol addictions. In addition, the National Health Service Alcohol Policy Alliance (NHS APA), which represents health professionals working within the NHS, has welcomed the Government’s commitment to providing additional funding for substance misuse services.

The Government has announced a £1bn investment over ten years to improve mental health and substance misuse services across England. The money will go towards building up capacity within the National Health Service (NHS), including increasing the number of people receiving psychological therapies and developing better ways to support those struggling with addictions.

In addition, the strategy includes plans to use technology to make it easier for patients to access care. This could consist of online self-assessment tools for mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety and apps that allow sufferers to monitor symptoms and track progress.

Digital technologies will also play a crucial part in helping the NHS cope with the rising demand for services, particularly in areas with shortages of doctors and nurses. For example, the strategy outlines how artificial intelligence systems could identify patterns in data relating to disease outbreaks, allowing clinicians to spot trends earlier and respond faster.

Drugs services: the need for radical action and a population health-based approach

The strategy also plans to develop a national network of specialist hubs, which will provide high-quality care for specific groups of patients. These centres will work closely with local primary care teams to ensure that people receive the best possible care wherever they live.

According to figures published by Public Health England, the number of patients admitted into inpatient detoxification facilities fell by nearly 50% between 2010/11 and 2016/17. However, the NHS APA says that the reduction in beds has had little impact on demand, meaning many people struggle to access appropriate care.

As well as being a vital part of recovery, inpatient detoxification is often the most effective way to deal with withdrawal symptoms. These include tremors, seizures, hallucinations, agitation, anxiety and insomnia. Patients usually spend around three weeks in the hospital, receiving medical supervision and support while undergoing detoxification.

However, the NHS APA points out that some areas still have a shortage of places. For example, Wales has just seven detoxification units, compared to almost 30 in Scotland.

New cross-government unit to tackle drug misuse following a significant independent review

A new cross-government unit will be established to tackle drug misuse across society, including tackling the supply side of illegal substances, improving mental health care and addressing the harms associated with prescription medicines.

The National Drugs Strategy Review, published today, recommends establishing a new drugs unit within the Home Office to improve coordination and coherence across Government departments and agencies responsible for tackling illicit substance use.

There are now an estimated 300,000 opioid or crack users and one million people using cocaine annually. This review found that drug misuse kills thousands of people each year.

In addition, a growing number of young people are addicted to drugs.

Speaking about the latest developments, Dr David Loughran, Chief Executive Officer of the NHS APA, commented: “We welcome the Government’s announcement of extra funding for substance misuse services, including inpatient detoxification. We know that this is one of the best ways to treat people suffering from addiction, and we hope that this investment will lead to improved outcomes for our members.”

He continued: “There is still a significant shortfall in inpatient detoxification services, particularly in rural areas. Even though research suggests that people living in rural communities are less likely to receive treatment for their addiction problems than those living in urban areas.

NHS APA’s absolute commitment to reducing drug-related deaths and substance misuse.

The National Health Service (NHS) plans to spend £1 billion ($1.4bn) over five years to tackle drug abuse. The Government says the extra cash will improve mental health facilities, reduce waiting times for patients and provide better support for those suffering from addictions.

This is good news for people looking for help with addiction problems. In 2017/18, the NHS spent around £2.8 billion ($3.6bn) on drug treatment. However, this figure does not include spending on criminal justice costs.

There will be less pressure on hospitals and other healthcare providers because the Government says it will no longer fund local authorities to provide emergency accommodation for addicts. Instead, it wants councils to use existing funds to pay for temporary housing for people struggling with addiction.

In addition, the Government has committed to a long-term plan to tackle drug use across society. The strategy includes plans to improve education about the dangers of taking illegal substances while providing better information about the risks associated with prescription medicines.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr David Stout, Chief Executive of the National Health Service Alliance for Palliative Care, said: “We welcome today’s announcement that the Government is investing in drug treatment services. These services are vital in supporting people with serious illnesses such as cancer, heart disease and diabetes. They provide essential support to patients and carers struggling to cope with life-limiting conditions, often without adequate resources.

“This investment will make it easier for people to access specialist addiction services, which are crucial for tackling the harms caused by drugs. However, we know there is still much work to be done. Many thousands of people struggle to access addiction services because of a lack of availability and poor quality provision.

£80 million funding for drug treatment services

The Government has announced £80 million in funding for local authorities to provide specialist drug treatment services. The money will go towards helping people who suffer from drug addiction.

There are many ways to help someone overcome their addictions, including counselling, rehab programmes, medication and support groups.

Government to improve drug treatment in most deprived areas

The Government wants to reduce drug use and addiction across the UK. In a new strategy published today, ministers say they want to ensure people are getting the best support to overcome drug problems. They aim to do this by investing £1bn over five years to fund prevention programmes, early intervention, specialist services and treatment. Ministers hope the money will lead to fewer drug deaths and better outcomes for those affected.

Local councils will receive an extra£100million to help them fight drug misuse and addiction. This follows a review of how council spending works, which found that some boards spend less per person on tackling drug misuse and addiction than others.

Ministers believe there is still much work to be done to prevent young people from taking up drug use. To address this, the Government will provide £20m to develop a national youth mental health programme.

In addition, the Government will increase investment in drug education and awareness campaigns. These include the National Drugs Education Programme, which provides information about the harms of different types of drugs, and the National Drugs Helpline, which offers advice and support to anyone struggling with substance misuse issues.

A new government plan aims to reduce drug abuse and addiction across England. The program includes measures such as increasing access to treatment and reducing demand for illegal substances.

There will be a focus on prevention rather than just dealing with drug addiction once it has occurred. Drug misuse is one of society’s most significant issues, and the Government wants to tackle it head-on.

A spokesperson for Public Health England said: “We know that there are many different ways to help someone stop taking drugs – including talking to friends and family, getting support from health professionals, joining a local recovery group, attending rehab programmes and counselling.”