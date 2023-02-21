How To Travel To Turkey, And What Can I Visit?

If you are planning a trip to Turkey, you are in the right place! During this article, you can learn when to travel to the country, the requirements to enter the country as an American, what COVID-19 restrictions the government has, and, finally, the most recommended places to visit during the trip.

**iVisa.com** has these answers, and we have even more! All the travel documents you need can be found with us, along with recommendations and expert support.

When Is The Best Time To Travel To Turkey?

The best time to travel to Turkey is between spring and autumn. The weather is pleasant, and you avoid the hottest and coldest months. If your trip includes the beaches of the Mediterranean coast, then it is an excellent time to visit.

If you can only travel in summer, we suggest you concentrate on all visits during the early hours or at night, when temperatures are still pleasant.

What Are The Requirements To Enter Turkey?

If you plan to visit Turkey, you should know you must acquire a visa to enter the country. You must obtain your visa before you travel since you cannot apply for it once you are there. When you apply for the e-visa with them, they will process it the same day, according to the transaction you have decided to pay for.

To do so, you can log on to iVisa.com and apply for a Turkish visa for U.S. citizens. Both single and multiple-entry e-visas are valid for 30 to 90 days of stay within 180 days from the date of issuance.

On the other hand, it is advisable to take out medical insurance to cover medical expenses before travel. You can purchase this document on your own to have a safe trip. If you need any other type of documentation, you can always contact their experts on their website.

Most Visited Places in Turkey

If you travel to Turkey, you should visit its largest city. Istanbul was the capital of three empires, the Romans, Byzantines, and Ottomans. As a result, cultural richness and diversity are immeasurable.

Visiting the incredible Hagia Sophia and the Blue Mosque, bargaining in the Grand Bazaar, the largest market globally, or marvelling at the natural landscapes of the Golden Horn and the Bosphorus are some of these experiences the city has in store for you.

Another destination is Cappadocia. With millions of years of erosion that the wind has left in the rocks, it has formed an impressive landscape before man’s eyes. In addition, among these unique mountains stand out culture and history that has been known to be the cradle of civilizations.

This destination is in the heart of Turkey. Inside, you can visit small villages in Göreme, the ruins of Mount Golgoli, and deep canyons and participate in events of Christian tradition. Cappadocia is enough to amaze any tourist.

For every trip you want to take, always keep **iVisa.com** in mind. We recommend you visit their blog about Turkey visas for US citizens for more information.

What Are The COVID-19 Restrictions?

Unvaccinated travellers arriving from the United States must present a negative RT-PCR or antigen test result 72 hours for RT-PCR or 48 hours for antigen test before departure to Turkey.

Fully vaccinated travellers with valid vaccination certificates do not have to present a negative COVID-19 test. Others exempted are children under 12, aircrew, and merchant marines.

No travellers need to quarantine if they present a vaccination certificate or COVID-19 recovery or a negative test.

For more information on the restrictions in place for vaccinated travellers, please refer to the guidelines from Turkey regarding the types of COVID-19 vaccines accepted, the requirements for proof of vaccination certificates, the period of validity of vaccination, and the persons who may be exempt from vaccination restrictions.