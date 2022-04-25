How to Save on Motoring with the Cost of Living Rising

If you’re concerned about inflation, and how over the next few months and years it’s going to get more expensive to do just about anything, then you should be concerned about how you’re going to get from place to place. Fuel bills are rising, thanks to increases in oil and gas prices. From a domestic standpoint, this might not be such a problem now that winter is behind us. But when it comes to motoring, rising costs are going to be widely felt in the here and now.

So, what can be done about it? There are a few strategies that motorists might employ to reduce their motoring bills. In most cases, the savings are very small – but when you add them all together, they can amount to a significant reduction.

Seek Cheaper Prices

Thanks to the modern internet, it’s possible to obtain a comprehensive list of local filling stations, and the rate they’re all charging. Look for the best price locally, and make sure that you go to get it. Don’t go too far out of your way, however; you might end up spending more than you save.

Look for Replacement Parts online

Keeping your car on the road isn’t just a matter of keeping it fuelled up. You’ll also need to deal with maintenance. In the long-term, it’s cheaper to invest in the right components for your car – as this may reduce the likelihood of a breakdown, and your fuel consumption overall. For example, you can pick up tyres for your car online at affordable rates.

Keep on top of Basic Maintenance

In most cases, maintaining your car needn’t involve spending any money at all. Provided that you’ve got a ready supply of oil, coolant, wiper fluid, and the like, you’ll be able to keep your car in good condition with a few simple checks, regularly conducted. Among the most effective checks you can make involve your tyres: keep them inflated, and check the tread to see whether your wheels are properly aligned.

Compare Insurance and Breakdown Cover

Car insurance will make up a significant portion of your annual expenditure on driving. To put it mildly, it isn’t cheap. But you can make it cheaper by shopping around, much the same way that you did for fuel. There exist a host of price comparison sites – as well as a few insurers which aren’t listed. If you’re due for renewal for something like breakdown cover, then you might consider whether it’s really necessary.

Use other methods of transport

If you can feasibly walk or cycle to work instead of driving, then doing so will help you to avoid unnecessary expenses – and to improve your fitness at the same time.