Best WordPress Hosting

WordPress is a free content management system able to create any website style – whether that’s a simple blog or a fully functioning online retail store.

WordPress’s wide range of options makes it one of the most popular web publishing sites today, accounting for more than 37.6% of all internet websites.

WordPress hosting is one of the main components of any effective WordPress website. It boosts SEO and increases sales. A WordPress hosting company can help with your site analytics, traffic management, security, and backups.

This guide will summarize and compare top WordPress hosting companies in order to help you find the best hosting company for your WordPress website.

What is WordPress Hosting?

WordPress hosting is a type of hosting designed to increase the efficiency and security requirements of WordPress websites. Any server which supports PHP and MySQL can host a WordPress website. However, due to its popularity, some hosting companies specialize in hosting only WordPress websites and therefore offer a more optimized service.

WordPress hosting is programmed to function with the content management system (CMS). It runs online so there is no need to install or download an external program.

WordPress hosting companies enable you to do everything – from downloading WordPress with a single click to updating your settings in a few seconds. And, most importantly, they give you the ability to further improve your website and get ahead in the market.

A website created through WordPress.com is hosted on official WordPress servers and means that the website can be created for free in minutes. However, it won’t have access to thousands of popular themes and will not support the use of plugins attaching special functionality to the website.

It is therefore recommended that you use WordPress.org which is the self-hosted version and allows you to have absolute control over your website’s design and functionality on top of using an external WordPress hosting company to optimize it.

What Are the Benefits of WordPress Hosting?

1. Flexible and Adaptable to Changing Needs

Although WordPress was initially built to host blogs and other types of online publishing sites, it now has the ability to host a range of other site types. In fact, complex sites such as ones for multinational corporations, small businesses and personal blogs can run seamlessly on WordPress hosting.

WordPress sites can manage full-service e-Commerce stores, host a social network, group or podcast or showcase a portfolio. WordPress has a large cache of different and easy to access themes, plugins and source files – from basic to premium. Thanks to these, WordPress is able to handle a company or organization’s hosting requirements and adapt to any changing needs.

2. Better Site Security

Security is a major concern for every website owner. In shared web hosting, you only have as much security as the weakest secured site on the shared server. When there is an update to WordPress, new security patches are generally installed at or around the same time so that you can get the most up-to-date protection.

WordPress hosting enables a regular scan of your sites and blogs and additional measures block malicious or suspicious files. In addition, most popular WordPress hosting providers install reliable server-level security systems, so there’s no breach of your WordPress website or the blog’s security.

3. Data Retention and Recovery Capabilities

Every website/blog owner should make the restoration of data a priority. This is particularly important because of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and its stringent penalties for non-compliance.

With WordPress hosting, you’ll be able to better back up your website’s data, as well as easily recall or recover it via advanced cloud setups. This is possible due to the superior technology that these hosting plans use to ensure data is stored properly.

Besides securing your data, WordPress hosting also ensures that the internal system’s management is well protected.

4. Support from WordPress Experts

Most host companies provide some form of support. However, with WordPress hosting, you get additional support from their expert team. They can quickly spot and help fix any problem, whether it’s a tricky theme, a plugin conflict or a server-level issue. They know how to get a WordPress site working smoothly and optimally and make helpful recommendations suited to your needs.

WordPress prioritizes customer support, which means you can have access to 24/7 live chats, community forums and in-app tickets for whatever urgent issues you may be having.

5. Better Website Performance

If you want your website to succeed, performance is essential. Your pages need to load quickly at both the back and front ends.

There are many elements that can impact your site’s performance and your choice of web host and plan plays a significant role. With WordPress hosting, you often get a far better performance across the board. This higher performance is a result of better infrastructure and the integration of a Content Delivery Network (CDN) into your website, as well as use caching plugins, and much more.

What Are the Types of WordPress Hosting?

The four main types of WordPress hosting are:

1. Shared Hosting

Shared hosting is the most basic WordPress hosting, where you can run a website in a few minutes using a common domain. It is the perfect choice if you are looking to create your first website or want a low-cost option which you can upgrade at any time.

Advantages of shared hosting:

Using a common domain leads to lower prices. Shared hosting makes the website quick and simple to use. As it is entry-level, shared hosting is low maintenance. It works well for small, low-traffic websites.

Disadvantages of shared hosting:

Shared hosting is intended for basic web hosting, so there is minimal functionality and feature access. Shared hosting can only host one website per account. If more accounts are added it complicates the setup and slows down the server. Shared hosting is not flexible. The web host manages the webserver and the installed software, so you cannot add extra software and functionality. A common domain means the resources of the server are divided between all the shared websites and are therefore not secured. Shared hosting is often unreliable due to inexperienced users using up resources and bandwidth. This makes the website’s load time unstable and sluggish.

2. Virtual Private Server (VPS) Hosting

WordPress VPS hosting is a popular choice due to its versatility and affordability. For VPS hosting, you pay for a virtual server on a host machine.

The concept of VPS is like shared hosting but you have access to your own operating system instead of limited hard disk space and shared server resources.

VPS plans can either be managed or unmanaged. For the unmanaged server, you have complete ownership and access to the operating system. For the managed server, you won’t have root access to the operating system but you will still be able to access the system and execute basic admin tasks.

Advantages of VPS hosting:

Although it costs more than shared hosting, VPS hosting is the most affordable solution if you want your own server. VPS packages are customizable and you pay for what you need. For the unmanaged VPS, you have root access to the operating system and complete server control. VPS hosting is fully configurable with any software and can be customized. VPS is a customizable solution. It is simple to add more RAM, processing power and HDD space to a VPS. You can add (or remove) resources as needed without switching to a different system or contacting the web host. With a non-managed VPS server account, you can run many WordPress websites on the same server.

Disadvantages of VPS hosting:

VPS hosting is still a shared environment and situations may occur where web hosts don’t assign resources correctly. If many VPSs use their resources at peak time, website efficiency can be affected. VPS hosts provide support for VPS and network problems but offer restricted support for issues relating to WordPress. With an unmanaged VPS server, you will be in charge of all maintenance, including the instalment of security patches, web server configurations and backups.

3. Cloud Hosting

Cloud hosting is a newer form of web hosting and is a more cost-effective variant of the VPS. Plans for cloud hosting come with many remote servers so that if one of the servers has a problem, those functions will be taken over by the others. Cloud hosting is the perfect option for fast-growing and medium business websites.

Websites with more than 50,000-page views a month should require a cloud service. Websites which outgrow their shared plan often upgrade to the cloud rather than VPS hosting.

Advantages of cloud hosting:

Cloud hosting provides good website security. Scale-up on-demand resources are available. There is less impromptu wait time due to the backup servers.

Disadvantages of cloud hosting:

Prices are not always fixed and can increase with unexpected traffic to the website. There are limited website customization options.

4. Managed Hosting

Managed hosting is the most expensive hosting option. Not only does it host your website, but it also controls it for you. The hosting company manages the daily backups, updates, security, speed and performance of your website, as well as controlling website uptime and scalability.

Advantages of managed hosting:

Managed updates. Manual and automatic backups. Exceptional support services. Increased security. An effective and optimized website.

Disadvantages of managed hosting:

Higher costs. You have no control over your website.

What Makes a Good Website Host?

A poor hosting company can severely impact your website’s success. When choosing your hosting company and package, it is important to bear in mind the following factors which create an effective and efficient website.

Load time

This is a term for describing the speed of your website. Sites can face hosting slowdowns and disturbances when neighbouring sites experience increased traffic.

Uptime

This is the length of time your hosting company leaves their server running and accessible to guests. Although the optimal target is 100%, it should be at least 99.95 per cent.

Security

Hosting plays a significant role in ensuring your website’s security. A website must be accredited as SSL.

Customer support services

Whichever hosting company you choose, it is important that their customer support is quick, efficient and helpful.

WordPress Hosting Companies Compared

It is important to choose the hosting company that meets the needs of your WordPress website. The following comparisons are based purely on performance, but note that it is important for you to also consider what they offer in terms of website load time, uptime, security and support.

Bluehost

Bluehost is one of the most well-known hosting companies and is officially recommended as a hosting service by WordPress themselves. By default, their hosting services come with WordPress pre-installed and they host more than two million sites.

Bluehost offers a range of hosting packages but are especially popular with small businesses and new users. They offer an exclusive 63% discount to WordPress Beginner users, and they offer a free domain, SSL, and site-builder template.

Load time: 689 MS

Uptime: 99.99%.

Security: Offers a variety of security options

Customer support: Expert support available 24/7 via phone, email or live chat

Cost: Rates begin at $2.75 a month

Coverage: U.S.A & India.

Website: www.Bluehost.com

DreamHost

DreamHost has more than 300,000 domains and operates millions of sites. They provide you with a structured control panel to customize your website’s hosting features and offer a 97-day money-back guarantee.

DreamHost also offers backups and data caching for optimizing database efficiency and availability, as well as automatic notifications, unlimited capacity, unlimited bandwidth and free SSL certificates.

Load time: 406 MS

Uptime: 99.99%

Security: SSL certificate included

Customer support: Highly reliable with 24/7 customer support

Cost: Rates begin at $2.95 a month.

Coverage: Located in the United States, but accessible from anywhere globally.

Website: www.dreamhost.com

WPowl

With all the options out there, choosing the best WordPress hosting provider can be a daunting task. Each hosting provider offers a lot of different features which will make it hard to find the right host for your needs.



But your website is a digital representation of your brand and business and only the best hosting service can keep it running fast, secure and reliable in these modern times.

Finding the best WordPress hosting is very important for you as a WordPress website owner or blogger. The best WordPress hosting means better website performance, security, and more features to enjoy.

Say hello to WPowl. This host’s award-winning support and world-class reliability make them the definitive partner for your WordPress website. They help make your WordPress blog, landing page or website shine with a hassle-free experience to get you up and running in minutes!

100% Uptime SLA

Up to 80GB disk space

Third-party theme & plugin support

Livechat support team

Plugin, theme & user manager

Cache-control

Free SSL

One-click site migration

Offsite backups

Php version selector

Cloud VPS node

Redirect management

Website : www.wpowl.co.uk

GreenGeeks

GreenGeeks provides a green energy web hosting service to 500,000 websites and is well known for its fast and strong website performance.

With GreenGeeks, you’ll receive automatic updates, improved security and 24/7 customer support. Your account will also be backed-up automatically every 24 hours.

They further offer a special 60% discount for WordPress Beginner readers with free SSL and domain name.

Load time: 445 MS

Uptime: 99.98%

Security: Custom security rules and zero-day vulnerability fixes

Customer support: 100% customer satisfaction

Cost: Rates begin at $2.95/month

Coverage: Chicago, US, Phoenix, US, Montreal, CA, Amsterdam, NL.

Website: www.greengeeks.com

SiteGround

SiteGround is one of WordPress.org’s few approved recommended hosts.

Load time: <300ms

Uptime: 99.99%

Security: Constant security monitoring and prevention. They keep track of daily software vulnerabilities on a server and website level.

Customer Support: 5/5

Cost: Rates begin at $3.95

Coverage: They have servers in the US (Chicago and Iowa), the UK (London), The Netherlands (Amsterdam), and Singapore.

Website: www.SiteGround.com

HostGator

HostGator is a cloud hosting service and therefore offers fast load times. Their sites use other providers to load around 2.5 times faster than other sites. They have competitive policies, a 45-day money-back policy, and every plan provides a website designer with templates.

Load time: 691 MS

Uptime: 99.96%

Security: High degree of physical security

Customer Support: 5/5, 24/7 customer support

Cost: Rates begin at $2.75 a month.

Coverage: HostGator.com is a cloud hosting service.

Website: www.hostgator.com

Namecheap

Appropriately named, Namecheap is probably your best option for high-quality domains names at the lowest prices. For example, .ORG domain names are available for a low rate of $9.99.

Ownership can be processed with just a single click of a button, whether you’ve just decided the title of your brand or transferred an existing domain name from a previous host.

Load time: 419 ms

Uptime: 99.99%

Security: Various security options

Customer Support: 24/7 expert support

Cost: Rates begin at $9.88/year

Coverage: USA & UK

Website: www.namecheap.com

Kinsta

Kinsta offers premium managed WordPress hosting powered by the Google Cloud platform with some fantastic features. Its hosting services are designed for everyone, from startups to larger companies.

Kinsta is one of the fastest WordPress hosting companies with new features to boot and an excellent customer service.

Load time: 500 ms

Uptime: 99.9%

Security: Free one-click SSL cert activation

Customer Support: 9/10

Cost: Rates begin at $30/month

Coverage: 21 countries

Website: www.kinsta.com

Hostinger

Hostinger is a reliable web hosting service known for its low costs and speedy loading times. The company is relatively new in the web hosting industry. However, since it started, Hostinger has quickly made a name for itself due to its low-cost packages. Hostinger is, therefore, a great choice if you’re looking for a cheaper option.

Load time: 350 ms

Uptime: 99.9%

Security: Free SSL Certificate

Customer Support: 24/7 guarantee support

Cost: Rates begin at $0.99/month

Coverage: Brazil, Indonesia, Lithuania, The Netherlands, Singapore, United Kingdom & United States

How to Choose the Best WordPress Hosting

Choose the Right Platform

Using the wrong blogging platform is one of the most common mistakes people make when starting out. There are two WordPress options: WordPress.com and WordPress.org.

While WordPress.com is a blog hosting service, the latter is the popular self-hosted WordPress platform. You need to choose WordPress.org at first as it allows you to access every key feature you need to run a functional website.

Go for a Paid WordPress Hosting Provider

As appealing as a free web hosting service may be, don’t forget there’s always a danger that your site could end up covered in pop-ups and banner ads. Furthermore, websites hosted on free services aren’t always Google-friendly.

Free web hosting is not very reliable due to fluctuating speeds, little support and limited to no guaranteed uptime. Since the service is not paid for, the service provider is not obligated to provide you with any of these features.

Don’t expect any advanced features with a free WordPress hosting service and be aware that hosting with a free provider can result in your business losing a certain degree of legitimacy.

Examine Features and Performance

The features and level of performance provided by a web host are important. But what’s even more important are the features you need in order to run your WordPress site – it makes no sense to go for a WordPress hosting plan with features you won’t use.

Here are a few things to think about:

Does the host offer a migration tool or service?

Will you need to host more than one WordPress site?

Is HTTPS supported? Or SSL provided?

Apart from WordPress, will you need to install other scripts – on a subdomain or separate domain – in the future?

Does your host of choice support unlimited domains or subdomains? Or will you need to move to another host to enjoy these features?

Which version of PHP and MySQL is the host using? Is it compatible with WordPress’ requirements?

Are you willing to pay extra for backup services?

Would you like to take advantage of a free domain?

Is the ethics of the web hosting company important (such as eco-friendliness)?

Look for WordPress Hosting That Meets Your Unique Needs

The perfect WordPress web host for your business is not the perfect one for someone else. It all depends on your requirements. Every different type of WordPress web host has its pros and cons and there is no one-fits-all solution. If you are still unsure about what you need, read about the different types of WordPress web hosts services and list their pros and cons. From there you can figure out which one best suits your needs.

Consider Managed WordPress Hosting

Managed hosting takes all of the worries out of running a website. Someone monitors the hardware and operating system of your server to ensure nothing goes wrong. If a component reaches the end of its expected useful life or suffers some other kind of breakdown or fault, the managed hosting personnel make the necessary repairs or upgrades.

With managed hosting, you, as the site owner, never have to get involved with maintaining the server. That leaves you free to focus on running your website and growing your business.

Align Value With Cost

You want a host that can guarantee great performance and strong security. But you may need to review your choice of hosting provider if you’re spending more than the cost of your site.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, this overview will help you pick an ideal WordPress hosting service provider. Choose your hosting company after careful consideration as it is difficult to switch your website to a different host.

The entire hosting process is a lot simpler than it may initially seem. It installs with one click, has automated updates and specialist support – everything is there and available. Almost all the companies offer a one-click WordPress installation.

Shared hosting works well for professional websites for individuals or small businesses, while managed hosting is the better option for medium to large enterprises, especially for companies or organisations that hold customer-sensitive data. Regardless, WordPress hosting is the right choice for WordPress websites.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. Is WordPress hosting required to start a website?

To build a website for WordPress, you require web hosting. Your hosting server is where the files on your website are stored.

2. Are there other WordPress hosting services not included on this list?

Yes. There are thousands of WordPress hosting companies.

3. Does Google host WordPress?

WordPress is run on Google Cloud. WordPress is a free and open-source content management system (CMS). It is the biggest self-hosted blogging platform.

4. Does WordPress offer free hosting?

WordPress is a software, free to download and use. But you do require WordPress hosting to use WordPress on the web. Most hosting companies offer WordPress Beginner users a free domain name for the first year, plus up to 60% off web hosting.

5. Do I need WordPress hosting to use WordPress?

No. The essential things you need is a server with PHP version 5.2.4 or higher, and MySQL 5.0.15 or higher. What this means is that each host is capable of handling WordPress. So, quality WordPress hosting can help you run WordPress better.

6. What is the difference between WordPress hosting and Web hosting?

General web hosting is usually a cloud hosting facility where many websites share space on one physical server. Like general web hosting facilities, WordPress hosting exists in a shared server environment but different plans are available at different rates.

7. Do WordPress hosts offer a money-back policy?

Yes. The best hosting providers offer a money-back policy for 15 to 45 days. This way, you can cancel your hosting and get the money back if you are not happy with the service.

8. Can I later change my WordPress hosting?

Yes. You can change your host anytime you like.

9. Can I use certain providers of WordPress hosting for an eCommerce site?

Yes. Most WordPress-recommended hosting companies offer SSL certificates. The certificate is what you need to run an eCommerce website.

10. How can I protect my WordPress hosting account?

Your WordPress hosting account is where files for the website are kept, so it is very important to protect it. The best way to secure your account is to use a strong password and avoid logging in from public locations unless you use a VPN.

11. How can I install WordPress on my WordPress hosting account?

The best hosting services come with one-click WordPress installation.

12. Do I require cPanel WordPress hosting?

cPanel is a kind of control panel and is used by many WordPress hosting firms. You do not require a cPanel but it makes installations, managing email accounts and other things easier.

13. How much traffic will these WordPress hosting firms handle?

The amount of traffic your website can handle depends on the WordPress hosting plan you are using. Most shared hosting plans accommodate 1000 to 2000 visitors daily. This is as long as the website is well optimized.

14. Should I buy monthly WordPress hosting plans or a long-term plan?

Most WordPress hosting services provide a discount for choosing long term plans. From a cost perspective, it is better to choose a 12-month or 24-month plan.

15. Do I need any addons to WordPress hosting?

WordPress hosting companies will seek to upsell you on a wide range of services, most of which you do not need. If you want them in the future you can buy addons to WordPress hosting.