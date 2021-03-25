3 Mind Blowing Facts About Bitcoin

With Bitcoin becoming the name in everyone’s mouth these days, almost everyone wants to sink their teeth into this delicious subject, and how else can you do that other than doing your research. You’re here and you’re reading this, so I suppose you’re interested in checking out all thing Bitcoin-related and gaining some insight into this awesome topic. The mystery all began when Bitcoin was released by a name without a face known as Satoshi Nakamoto who to this day remains one of the biggest mysteries in the world of cryptocurrencies.

From then on, it became a global sensation and it hasn’t quite come back down yet. Even in times of stress, worry, or volatility, it remained something of significant popularity and once again, in 2021, it is rising up in popularity again. With apps like Bitcoin prime now coming available, it is safe to say that it will continue to rise and become even bigger than ever before. Now let’s get into it with three facts about Bitcoin that will leave you absolutely mind blown!

A valuable hard drive

Way back in 2013, a British man made an absolutely devastating financial decision without even knowing what he had done until it was far too late. Everyone knows that the number of Bitcoins within the world are limited to only 21 million and throughout the years, many are lost, just like these ones were. When the British man in question threw out his hard drive, he never could have known the mistake he made.

However, much later on, he found out that not only had he thrown out a valuable hard drive, he had thrown out more than 75,000 Bitcoins that had been mined over four years. If we were to calculate the value of them now, it would be over $2.25 billion.

A coded affair

When Satoshi Nakamoto launched Bitcoin in 2009, it was no easy feat. In fact, the 36-year-old who still remains anonymous to this day claimed that it took over a year to be able to write the 31 thousand lines of code it took to create Bitcoin. To put it into perspective, the entire operating system known as Windows is made up of 19 million different lines of code. On top of that, every ten minutes or so, the Bitcoin software distributes coins.

1600 Clones

While Bitcoin may be the king and the almighty out of all the cryptocurrencies, it isn’t the only one available. In fact, thousands of clones have been made after Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin alike. Some still remain on the market to this day, and others have completely disappeared without a trace.

In the last 10 or so years, over 1600 Bitcoin coins alone have been made and the majority of those remain to this day, though that number is only an estimation. A joke was even made in the form of a cryptocurrency named Dogecoin which was made with a Shiba Inu dog as the logo.