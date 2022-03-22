Recurring payments at a glance

People are less willing to purchase goods nowadays. They prefer to rent because it eliminates the need to preserve needless possessions when they lose their actuality. As a result, the demand for subscription services and products is at an all-time high, prompting an increasing number of firms across a wide range of industries to offer subscription packages.

Streaming services, media apps and websites, beauty boxes are always available when you need them, with no additional effort. These services ushered in a new era of consumer behavior. The customer signs up once and pays for each subscription period without even thinking about it. People consider those products to be a part of their daily existence. Isn’t it convenient for both the consumer and the seller?

This type of modern user habit generates significant revenues for the companies.

In fact, any firm can set up subscription payments for their customers because just two things are required: subscription marketing bundling and a great financial partner providing the capacity to collect recurring payments.

What are recurring payments?

Recurring payments, also known as subscription payments, are payments that are automatically initiated on a predetermined schedule that has been agreed upon by the vendor and the buyer. Such payments imply that a client has permitted a store to withdraw payments of a certain amount from their bank account at specific intervals. With recurring payments, a customer gives their billing information and agreement to the merchant to charge them on a predetermined schedule.

The process

Subscription payments are a helpful business tool that every merchant can employ. Many payment systems on the market provide this feature.

Find the right partner that will enable your business to accept such a type of payments, provide your customer the choice of a payment plan and schedule, and offer to pick their preferred payment method. Your chosen tool will save your customer’s billing and payment information securely and automatically charge them when the agreed-upon payment date arrives.

The consent must be provided at the time of subscription or right before the first transaction. The remaining recurring charges will be deducted according to the client’s set schedule, requiring no additional actions.

Does my business need recurring payments?

Both the corporation and its customers can benefit from recurring payments. There are several reasons for this:

Clients save time.

Customers will save time by not having to manually log into a system, enter credit card or bank account information, or make a payment by writing a check.

No-reminder payments.

Scheduled payments ensure that the company is paid on time, and clients aren’t forced to create payment reminders, which are frequently ignored.

Cash flow becomes predictable.

Subscriptions aid in cash flow forecasting for your business. This could be useful in the development planning of a company.

Automated client retention.

The business builds a group of loyal clients with this type of cooperation with a specific segment of the client database: the more subscribers, the stronger the customer loyalty is.

Payments tracked in one place.

Keep track of all payments a client has made and/or owes in one system.

It is possible to automate the complete recurring payment process (if you implement a recurring payment tool).

Save on collecting bills.

Recurring billing ensures predictable monthly revenue and removes the need for additional staff time (or the hiring of more bill collectors) to pursue delinquent consumers. Even if bill collection operations succeed, the cost of pursuing non-paying clients diminishes the return on client interactions.

What to pay attention to when selecting a payment partner?

When looking for a payment partner, there are many factors to consider. Make your list, but don’t forget to include the following items:

Stack of features

For example, if a firm has to take payments in foreign currencies, it must ensure that the platform it is using can accept payments in those currencies. Aside from that, you must ensure that the payment system aligns with your business objectives and can support your long-term strategy.

All relevant security standards are met.

Businesses should work with a subscription service that follows PCI DSS payment security best practices, PSD2 rules, and 3DS2 regulations.

Various payment options are available.

Typically, each retailer has access to statistics on payment methods utilized because they observe how their customers pay. Based on this information, the business should select a payment system that allows for recurring payments via as many payment methods as necessary.

If you want your firm to grow, you must embrace the subscription-based business model. Businesses that have implemented this revenue model have seen substantial growth.

Subscription billing allows businesses to boost their income potential, maintain a more steady and consistent cash flow, and create long-term client relationships. No matter what industry a firm works in, automated recurring payments are worth a shot.