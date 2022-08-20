Purchasing A Hotel With Specialist Finance

Whether you are looking to construct a large hotel in the heart of a bustling city or you need finance to purchase a privately-owned boutique hotel, there are financial solutions available to help you on this venture.

Specialist hotel finance lenders are available, and they are used to lending sizable amounts of capital for renovation expenses, real estate purchases, and hotel property development.

A wide range of specialist hotel loans

If you use such a lender, it is possible for you to borrow considerable sums through hotel financing, which can often equal tens or hundreds of millions of pounds.

If you do need a lower amount for a smaller business deal, there are options available. However, it is uncommon to secure loans of less than £2 million. For this, you may want to consider a different type of lender.

For hotel finance, cross border and domestic lending are deemed standard. You can get loans in many different currencies as well.

How much can you borrow for hotel funding?

The exact amount of money that you are going to be able to borrow will depend on your plans or the property you are interested in purchasing.

Some of the different factors that will impact how much you are going to be able to borrow include projected cash flow, demand for the hotel, the location of the hotel, and whether you are looking to purchase or develop.

Other elements that need to be factored in include the type of market that your hotel is going to serve, i.e. will it be budget, mid-range, or luxury? Your profile as a borrower and the complexity of the transaction will also be considered.

Hotel finance lenders will carefully assess your project, and this will be done on a loan-to-cost ratio. You should anticipate your figures to be analysed meticulously. Lenders are also going to undertake an extensive examination of your occupancy, liabilities, profit, income, and running costs, even if they are all projected.

They are going to look into the value of other hotels within the location, and the lender you choose is going to need to be in agreement with your financial projections and forecasts. Above everything, it is vital that your numbers add up, and the lender needs to feel comfortable that you are going to be able to comfortably make your repayments, even if you experience a dip in demand or you are going through a low season.

Final words on securing hotel finance

No matter whether you are looking to purchase a boutique hotel and bring it under your business banner or you want to develop a new hotel, it is likely that you are going to need finance for the project. The good news is that there are specialist lenders that have many years of experience in this area and have financed many hotel projects. To secure this sort of finance, you need to make sure you do your research and your numbers are accurate.