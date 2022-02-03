Make the most out of it: Enter the £750 Scholarship now!

February 3, 2022 Charles Knox Press Release 0

Saving money has become increasingly more important for many over the last few years. Whether it’s saving to buy a house, a new car, or simply for security – Brits are saving, investing, and being savvy with their money. Being smart with your money is always good, the most successful people have mastered such a technique.

hotukdeals is inviting students and trainees to put their own skills as a “savings expert” to the test.

The task

How would you invest or spend £750? To enter the scholarship award, we want to know your clever savings strategy. The idea submitted should address today’s financial challenges.

The following factors should be included in your submission:

  • personal experience
  • insight into the financial sector
  • related, coherent and innovative savings measures
  • feasibility

The application

The following documents must be submitted for the application:

  • a concept with images, sketches, and text (min. 400 words, but not more than 2 A4 pages as PDF)
  • a PowerPoint presentation with images and text (max. 3 slides as PDF)

In terms of content, the submitted file should answer the following questions:

  • Who am I? (Name, age, proof of studies/training)
  • What distinguishes the idea? How can it be implemented?
  • Thesis (max. 2 sentences)
  • Highlight the levels supported by the thesis (by means of sources, figures, facts or calculation examples)
  • Consequences: Will financial changes take place due to your idea?

The cash prize

After all entries have been reviewed and evaluated by a jury of experts, the hotukdeals scholarship will support a student/trainee with £750 per month for one year.

Further information

More detailed information about the task, the conditions of participation, and possible changes, can be found at https://www.hotukdeals.com/scholarship.

About Charles Knox 1297 Articles
MyFinances.co.uk was established to deliver accurate financial information that can help anyone that wants to take control of their finances achieve financial freedom. My Finances is your go-to place for online news. This site gives you an exceptional variety of news and information that helps you make the right financial decisions. We provide features, guides, access to companies offering professional advice & comparisons for smart money choices.