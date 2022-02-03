Make the most out of it: Enter the £750 Scholarship now!

Saving money has become increasingly more important for many over the last few years. Whether it’s saving to buy a house, a new car, or simply for security – Brits are saving, investing, and being savvy with their money. Being smart with your money is always good, the most successful people have mastered such a technique.
hotukdeals is inviting students and trainees to put their own skills as a “savings expert” to the test.
The task
How would you invest or spend £750? To enter the scholarship award, we want to know your clever savings strategy. The idea submitted should address today’s financial challenges.
The following factors should be included in your submission:
- personal experience
- insight into the financial sector
- related, coherent and innovative savings measures
- feasibility
The application
The following documents must be submitted for the application:
- a concept with images, sketches, and text (min. 400 words, but not more than 2 A4 pages as PDF)
- a PowerPoint presentation with images and text (max. 3 slides as PDF)
In terms of content, the submitted file should answer the following questions:
- Who am I? (Name, age, proof of studies/training)
- What distinguishes the idea? How can it be implemented?
- Thesis (max. 2 sentences)
- Highlight the levels supported by the thesis (by means of sources, figures, facts or calculation examples)
- Consequences: Will financial changes take place due to your idea?
The cash prize
After all entries have been reviewed and evaluated by a jury of experts, the hotukdeals scholarship will support a student/trainee with £750 per month for one year.
Further information
More detailed information about the task, the conditions of participation, and possible changes, can be found at https://www.hotukdeals.com/scholarship.