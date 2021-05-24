DIY or hire a professional? Factors to consider when renovating your property

Whether you are renovating a property to live in, sell on or rent out – choosing whether to do the work yourself or hire a professional is an important and sometimes complicated choice. A number of factors should determine whether or not you choose either way, but the variety of tasks and skills needed for a renovation can make it difficult to decide. So, what are some of the main factors to consider?

Cost

First and foremost, cost is going to be a significant factor in your choice between DIY and professional renovation work. If money is tight, DIYing where possible is almost always going to be cheaper than hiring a professional. However, if you have the budget, a professional should be able to finish work to a higher standard.

Your skillset

Of course, you may have previous industry or DIY experience to help your cause. If you are comfortable with tasks such as painting, tiling or demolition then this can be a cost-effective way to get a high-quality finish in your property without paying for skilled labour. Some tasks will undoubtedly be outside of your skillset – for example, plastering is a challenging task unless you are an experienced professional. In these circumstances, paying a professional will often be the best course of action to get the right finish.

Equipment

Access to equipment will also determine whether you can DIY some tasks or need to hire professionals. You may already have some basic tools but more specialist equipment for tasks such as plumbing, or joinery will be relatively expensive and you’re unlikely to use them more than once. Hiring a skilled labourer may be more cost-effective because they will use their own tools and equipment. A professional is also likely to have a better understanding of tools and equipment needed for a particular job, for example, using additional equipment like dust extractors in collaboration with certain power tools indoors.

Health & Safety

Health and safety should also be an important consideration when choosing between DIY and professional renovation. Most tasks handling electrical components, plumbing systems and hazardous materials are best left to a professional because the cost of a mistake or accident could be much higher than the cost of hiring a specialist in the first place.

Time

Regardless of skills and budget, if you don’t have the time to carry out tasks yourself then you’ll probably have to rely on the generosity of friends and family to do DIY work or hire the services of a professional. For full-time property developers this may be less of an issue. However, if you are renovating your own home and already work during the week, then time is likely to be more limited.

So, choosing between DIY and professional home renovating will depend on a number of factors including cost, your ability and available time. Each renovation has unique challenges so choosing the right approach for you will be the key to a successful project.