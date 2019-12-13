Benefits of Satellite-Based GPS Tracking Systems for Transport and Logistics Companies

Logistics operations encompass the planning, implementation and control of procedures for the transportation of goods from one point to another. These operations become increasingly complex when considering the movements of tens or hundreds of vehicles or assets at once, and are challenged by the increased globalisation of business operations.

Innovations in the field of GPS to help businesses handle these complex logistics operations have been groundbreaking for the transport and logistics industry. However, there are many parts of the world that public satellite signals simply don’t reach, either because they are outside the optimal range of the GNSS satellite network, or because there are obstructions blocking the signal. This stops GPS trackers from functioning properly and can hinder information flow.

For logistics operations that cover remote and less-developed regions of the world, tracking solutions that provide global and continuous coverage are required. Advanced satellite-based tracking systems are excellent at handling this type of situation, thanks to their enhanced reliability and connectivity, prolonged standby time, and their ability to transfer data without being in range of GSM phone masts.

Reliability and Connectivity

Connection issues can cause massive problems for international transport and logistics operations – it’s difficult to use company resources efficiently when you don’t know where your vehicles and assets are. Unlike GPS trackers, satellite trackers are engineered to maintain connectivity at all times by connecting to private satellite networks that boost their capabilities. Satellite tracking solutions are extremely reliable and continually transmit essential data, helping managers and business owners make informed decisions about their field operations. Even if your assets are halfway around the world or in the middle of the ocean, you can still make adjustments remotely or warn the responsible personnel when things go wrong.

Perfectly Suited for Remote Operations

GPS tracking is a proven technology that is fast becoming industry standard for transport and logistics companies, but to benefit from this sophisticated technology to the fullest, businesses have to choose suitable systems for their operational practices. Seaborne trade accounts for nearly 90% of all shipments worldwide, as it is a relatively cheap and reliable way to transport cargo over vast distances. The main alternative to sea transportation is air freight, which is mainly used by global importers and for goods that need to be transported quickly. However, the longer distance and duration of these operations compared to regional transportation means that ordinary tracking solutions may not be sufficient. Businesses in these situations should turn to satellite-based tracking systems, which have enhanced capabilities that make them better for monitoring and managing long-distance transport operations. In fact, the distinct features of satellite tracking devices make them uniquely suited for managing vehicles and assets, regardless of where they are in the world.

Operational Uptime

Most battery-powered GPS tracking devices run out of charge within a couple of months, which is not ideal for long-range logistics operations, that can last months and are often delayed by the weather and environmental conditions. Ordinary GPS tracking devices are not suitable or reliable for this type of logistics operation – without a power source, they are liable to run out of battery during transportation, which will undoubtedly be when something goes wrong. However, there are satellite-based tracking devices that can last for up to 10 years on a single charge. This extended standby time allows prolonged logistics operations to be handled without worrying about losing connection or failed data transfers due to power issues. Having significantly longer battery life also reduces the maintenance and labour costs related to the tracking system; from a business perspective, longer battery life is a win-win situation.

Data Transfer

To prevent issues from occurring and eliminate downtime in the event of an emergency, executives require detailed and real-time information about their vehicles and assets, such as their location, speed and condition. For example, if a temperature-controlled storage unit experiences a malfunction, an entire shipment of delicate cargo could deteriorate or become unusable by the time it arrives at its destination if the issue is not noticed or fixed promptly. Vehicle trackers can use sensors to detect temperature fluctuations in the cargo hold, but the data needs to be transmitted rapidly to alert the responsible parties to the condition of the vehicle and cargo. Satellite-based tracking devices have superior connectivity and data transfer capabilities, which means that unlike GPS-based trackers – which are unable to transmit data when there are no GSM phone masts within range – they can always communicate with their private network to ensure the flow of information is not disrupted, averting many disastrous situations.

Conclusion

When it comes to rural routes and remote locations, run-of-the-mill GPS tracking systems may not be sufficient to manage your operations. To ensure a quality service, more advanced solutions are required to monitor the movements of vehicles, shipments and valuable assets. International logistics companies and enterprises that rely on information flow can eliminate problems by adopting a satellite tracking solution. Satellite-based GPS tracking systems offer seamless connectivity, regardless of the location of vehicles or assets. Having a private satellite network at your disposal will allow your company to gain total control over your assets and streamline operations.